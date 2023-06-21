Ludhiana: Man arrested for stealing gangster’s pistol after he was shot dead

One-and-a-half months after the murder of notorious gangster Sukha Barewalia, the local police on Tuesday brought an accused on production warrant for questioning, who had stolen an illegal pistol of the slain gangster after he was shot dead along with his wallet and a car key. The FIR has been lodged on the statement of sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, of Haibowal police station under sections 379-B (snatching) of the IPC, section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. (iStock)

Later, the accused stole the car of the slain gangster using the key.

The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh of South Model Gram. He was living in a rented accommodation at Jassian Road. He was arrested by state operation cell (SOC) Amritsar a few days ago.

According to police, the SOC had recovered the car and weapon from his possession. During questioning, the accused confessed to stealing the pistol, car and other belongings of Sukha Barewalia after his murder.

After the SOC shared the information with Ludhiana police, the Haibowal police station lodged an FIR against him and brought him on a production warrant.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, West) Mandeep Singh said that the police were already searching for the belongings of Sukha Barewalia. During interrogation, Jatinder revealed that on May 8, when he was present at his rented accommodation, he received a call from Rohit Malhotra alias Ishu, one of the main accused in the murder case.

According to the ACP, Jatinder stated that Ishu had asked him to come to his residence stating that Sukha Barewalia, Sooraj Prakash, Gopi Mahajan, Tajinder Singh and Ramandeep Singh are already present there. When he was on his way to his home, he came to know that gunshots were fired at Ishu’s house. When he reached the spot, Mahajan’s wife Maninder Kaur told him that Sukha Barewalia was shot dead in the house.

The ACP stated that the accused revealed that when he reached there, he found Sukha Barewalia lying dead on the sofa. As nobody was not present there, he stole a weapon from the body, wallet containing cash, silver ring from his finger and a car key. Later, he had stolen the car, which was owned by Sukha’s brother-in-law.

Jatinder is already facing trial in snatching cases. On May 8, Sukha was shot dead by his friend-turned-foe Ishu and others. The police had lodged a murder case against Ishu of Joginder Nagar, Mahajan of Pakhowal Road and Parkash of Arya Mohalla.