Act against communal elements: SGPC to HP govt after row over Bhindranwale’s image on flags

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday called upon the government of Himachal Pradesh to take action against “communal” elements over “mistreatment” of Punjabi youths. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami (PTI)

In a statement, Dhami, while condemning such incidents, said Sikh devotees often travel to gurdwaras in different parts of the country. “It is unfortunate that in Himachal Pradesh, certain individuals are forcibly removing Nishan Sahib flags as well as images Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and others from the vehicles of Sikh pilgrims. This is creating an atmosphere of fear among Sikh pilgrims,” he asserted.

Dhami said such incidents are not in the national interest. “It must never be forgotten that the existence of a multi-religious and multi-cultural society in the country is due to the sacrifices made by Sikhs,” he said.

The incidents in Himachal Pradesh clearly indicate that the state government and the police administration are failing to fulfill their responsibilities.

The SGPC president said the “silence” of the Punjab government on this serious issue is also against the interests of the people of the state. “It is the duty of the Punjab government to raise the issue of mistreatment with the Himachal Pradesh government,” he added.

Recently, youths from Punjab and Himachal residents had a brawl over image of Bhindranwale on flags installed on their vehicles. Later, Bhindranwale posters were pasted on Himachal buses in Hoshiarpur. Also an HP bus was vandalised in Kharar of Mohali district.

Dhami inaugurates SGPC-run hospital’s ward

Dhami inaugurated a private ward having modern amenities at Sri Guru Ram Das Charitable Hospital, a unit of gurdwara body-run Sri Guru Ram Das University of Health Sciences here. Dhami said the state-of-the-art ward, spanning 10,000 square feet, features 18 patient rooms equipped with modern amenities, such as refrigerators, air conditioning, beds, etc.

Dhami had resigned after former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh condemned the SGPC’s decision to remove Giani Harpreet Singh as the Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar last month.

Protest at SGPC office on March 28

The Damdami Taksal said it would hold a protest over removal of jathedars outside the SGPC headquarters at the Golden Temple complex on March 28 when the gurdwara body would meet for its budget session. Taksal chief and Sant Samaj president Harnam Singh Khalsa appealed to Sikhs to reach the Golden Gate of Amritsar before 11 am. “At 12 noon, Sant Samaj, along with Nihang organisations, will reach the SGPC office, Teja Singh Samundri Hall, in a peaceful manner,” he said.

The SGPC had on March 7 sacked the then Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Sultan Singh from their posts and appointed Sikh scholar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj as the new head of Takht Kesgarh Sahib. He will also serve as the acting jathedar of the Akal Takht.