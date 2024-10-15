Act firmly in immigration fraud cases: Haryana DGP

Holds video conference on crime control, immigration fraud, and anti-drug campaigns; high-level weapons training for young officers to begin on October 21 DGP Kapur directed superintendents of police to personally monitor cases of immigration fraud, focusing on visa scams. (HT File)

Directing the police officers to take firm action against the agents who deceive people on the pretext of sending them abroad, director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Monday stressed the need to break the nexus of such fraudulent agents.

“We must act on all complaints and ensure that cases of fraud are dealt with according to the standard operating procedures,” DGP Kapur said while addressing the issue of immigration fraud and highlighting that under new laws the properties of those found guilty of such fraud can be attached.

Haryana DGP held a video conference with senior police officers, including inspectors general, police commissioners and superintendents of police, to discuss measures for controlling violent crimes and further strengthening the capacity of Haryana Police. The meeting also reviewed ongoing anti-drug campaigns.

DGP Kapur directed superintendents of police to personally monitor cases of immigration fraud, focusing on visa scams. He emphasised that such cases can have devastating consequences for young people, often leading them into criminal activities abroad.

Weapons Training

Underlining the importance of advanced weapons training for police officers to control violent crimes and ensure public safety, the DGP directed police officials to select young officers in their districts and form batches for advanced weapons training.

“It is crucial to equip our officers with high-quality training to handle weapons effectively in appropriate situations,” Kapur stated. He also instructed that top-notch trainers be selected for this task, with the police headquarters designing the courses. Officers will receive both weapons training and soft skills training during the programme, which is set to begin on October 21 and will last 7-10 days.

Anti-drug campaign progress reviewed

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the anti-drug campaign across Haryana. DGP Kapur instructed SPs to set clear goals to make villages and wards drug-free by December 31. “We need to ensure that drugs do not enter our communities and that those addicted receive proper treatment,” he said. Kapur directed officers to form teams in each police station to lead the anti-drug efforts, conducting door-to-door visits and ensuring rehabilitation for those affected by drugs. The DGP stressed that both drug prevention and treatment must be pursued with equal focus to achieve a drug-free society.