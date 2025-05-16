Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Action against food adulteration: 700 kg jaggery seized, challans issued in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 16, 2025 05:10 AM IST

The operation resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of adulterated food items and the issuance of challans for violations of food safety regulations, the seized food items, suspected to be adulterated, have been sent for laboratory analysis to determine the extent of contamination

The local food safety officials seized 100kg of khoya, and 350 kg of sugar being used for making gur (jaggery) and 7 quintals of gur in a series of raids at Tajpur and near Samrala Chowk on Thursday.

As many as 100 kg ‘khoya’ and 350 kg sugar used to make jaggery was also recovered near Samrala Chowk on Thursday. (HT Photo)
As many as 100 kg ‘khoya’ and 350 kg sugar used to make jaggery was also recovered near Samrala Chowk on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The operation resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of adulterated food items and the issuance of challans for violations of food safety regulations.

The seized food items, suspected to be adulterated, have been sent for laboratory analysis to determine the extent of contamination.

In addition to the food seizures, the team also focused on other potential health hazards. Six samples of soda banta bottles were collected for testing, and a challan was issued to a vendor near Samrala Chowk. Authorities also issued a challan under Section 58 to a business selling an energy drink near a school in Tajpur, citing concerns about the health and safety of schoolchildren.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur reiterated the health department’s stance, stating, “We are committed to safeguarding public health. Such surprise inspections will continue, and strict action will be taken against those found violating the food safety norms.”

District health officer (DHO), Dr Amarjit Kaur emphasised the department’s commitment. “The district health department is working to ensure that food products available to the public are safe and of high quality. These actions demonstrate our firm resolve to crack down on food adulteration and enforce stringent food safety standards.”

The health department has initiated further investigations and has warned that those found guilty of violating food safety laws will face severe penalties.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Action against food adulteration: 700 kg jaggery seized, challans issued in Ludhiana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On