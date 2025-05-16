Action against food adulteration: 700 kg jaggery seized, challans issued in Ludhiana

The local food safety officials seized 100kg of khoya, and 350 kg of sugar being used for making gur (jaggery) and 7 quintals of gur in a series of raids at Tajpur and near Samrala Chowk on Thursday. As many as 100 kg ‘khoya’ and 350 kg sugar used to make jaggery was also recovered near Samrala Chowk on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The operation resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of adulterated food items and the issuance of challans for violations of food safety regulations.

The seized food items, suspected to be adulterated, have been sent for laboratory analysis to determine the extent of contamination.

In addition to the food seizures, the team also focused on other potential health hazards. Six samples of soda banta bottles were collected for testing, and a challan was issued to a vendor near Samrala Chowk. Authorities also issued a challan under Section 58 to a business selling an energy drink near a school in Tajpur, citing concerns about the health and safety of schoolchildren.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur reiterated the health department’s stance, stating, “We are committed to safeguarding public health. Such surprise inspections will continue, and strict action will be taken against those found violating the food safety norms.”

District health officer (DHO), Dr Amarjit Kaur emphasised the department’s commitment. “The district health department is working to ensure that food products available to the public are safe and of high quality. These actions demonstrate our firm resolve to crack down on food adulteration and enforce stringent food safety standards.”

The health department has initiated further investigations and has warned that those found guilty of violating food safety laws will face severe penalties.