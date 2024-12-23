Action against Giani Harpreet Singh: SGPC cancels Dec 23 executive panel meeting

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Sunday cancelled its December 23 executive committee’s emergency meeting. As per sources, the meeting had been called to review the gurdwara body’s decision regarding Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. This would have been the third executive meeting of the gurdwara body in a fortnight

During the December 19 executive meeting held at Degsar Sahib Katana (Ludhiana), the gurdwara body put a bar on the services of Giani Harpreet Singh and constituted the panel comprising SGPC senior vice president Raghujit Singh Virk, general secretary Sher Singh Mandwala and executive member Daljit Singh Bhinder. It decided that the incumbent head granthi of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Jagtar Singh would perform the services under the jurisdiction of the Takht until a decision is made on the investigation report.

SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Manan said the meeting had to be cancelled as president Harjinder Singh Dhami was busy with prior engagements on Monday. “Intimation of the cancellation had been sent to all the members of the executive committee,” Manan said.

As per Manan, the executive committee meeting was to be held at its headquarters at noon to discuss an 'important issue'.

After facing flaks and stiff opposition from the Sikh segments for this move, the SGPC chief called this meeting, during which it was expected that the probe would be handed over to Akal Takht.