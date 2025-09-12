Action against lecturers not teaching Class 6 to 12 in Himachal

The education department is gearing to take action against the school lecturers who are not teaching children from Class 6 to 12, in accordance with the orders issued by department on July 23. The education department had issued orders on July 23, 2025, in which the department had made it clear that new school lecturers will teach from Class 6 to Class 12 (File)

In orders issued on Thursday, all the deputy directors were asked to send the names of lecturers to the directorate of education within two days, who are not teaching children from class 6 onwards.

After receiving the report from the deputy director, the education department will take disciplinary action against these teachers. Earlier, the education department had issued orders on July 23, 2025, in which the department had made it clear that new school lecturers will teach from Class 6 to Class 12. Till now, school lecturers have been teaching only 11th and 12th class. TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) has been teaching from Class 6 to 10.

The directorate had entrusted the responsibility to all the school principals to ensure strict compliance of the instructions.