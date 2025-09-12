Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Action against lecturers not teaching Class 6 to 12 in Himachal

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 05:38 am IST

In orders issued on Thursday, all the deputy directors were asked to send the names of lecturers to the directorate of education within two days, who are not teaching children from class 6 onwards

The education department is gearing to take action against the school lecturers who are not teaching children from Class 6 to 12, in accordance with the orders issued by department on July 23.

The education department had issued orders on July 23, 2025, in which the department had made it clear that new school lecturers will teach from Class 6 to Class 12 (File)
The education department had issued orders on July 23, 2025, in which the department had made it clear that new school lecturers will teach from Class 6 to Class 12 (File)

In orders issued on Thursday, all the deputy directors were asked to send the names of lecturers to the directorate of education within two days, who are not teaching children from class 6 onwards.

After receiving the report from the deputy director, the education department will take disciplinary action against these teachers. Earlier, the education department had issued orders on July 23, 2025, in which the department had made it clear that new school lecturers will teach from Class 6 to Class 12. Till now, school lecturers have been teaching only 11th and 12th class. TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) has been teaching from Class 6 to 10.

The directorate had entrusted the responsibility to all the school principals to ensure strict compliance of the instructions.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Action against lecturers not teaching Class 6 to 12 in Himachal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On