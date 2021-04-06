Active Covid cases get into 5 digits in Haryana

The number of active Covid cases and per week infections in Haryana got into five digits last week as the virus spread continued for an eighth consecutive week.

However, there are two bits of good news as well. The state on Monday crossed the two-million mark by vaccinating 1,44,202 individuals during the twice-a-week mega-vaccination drive. Also, last week (March 29-April 4), increase in number of Covid cases were 2,523 as compared to 3,200 cases from the week before.

According to the health department statistics, the state registered 10,414 cases last week as compared to 7,891 cases the week before (March 22-28).

Gurugram with 3,167 active cases followed by Karnal 1,764, Ambala 1,350, Kurukshetra 1,059, and Panchkula with 1,046 cases were the leading districts in terms of active cases. The state’s recovery rate was 94.57% and case fatality rate was 1.07%.

State nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Dhruva Chaudhary said the virus is ascending fast. “After April 15, it will further pick pace and reach peak level by May-end. The surge in Gurugram is predictable. But what is worrisome is the spike in Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panchkula districts,” Dr Chaudhary said.

VACCINATION STEPPED UP

Additional chief secretary, health, Rajeev Arora said they have stepped up the vaccination roll out and administered 1.44 lakh vaccine doses on the first day of mega-vaccination day.

“We have vaccinated 20,12,332 individuals as on Monday. About 1,449 vaccination centres were set up for the drive. And 95% beneficiaries inoculated on Monday were above 60 years of age or between 45 to 60 years,” the ACS said.

Arora said 1.9 lakh healthcare workers (HCWs) have been administered the first dose of vaccine and about 1.14 lakh HCWs were administered the second dose.

About 1.2 lakh frontline workers (FLWs) have been administered the first dose of the vaccine and 43,494 got the second dose.

POSITIVITY RATE GOES UP

Health officials said sample positivity rate last week increased to 4.7 % from 4.6%.

Four districts - Faridabad (8.4%), Gurugram (6.7%), Rewari (6.5%) and Panchkula (6.1%) continued to have a critical positivity rate of over 6%.

Fifteen districts still have a positivity rate in the range of 2.7% to 5.4%. This meant that it is lower than the critical positivity rate of over 6% but higher than the desirable positivity rate of less than 2%.

Three districts - Nuh (0.8%), Charkhi Dadri (1.1%) and Jhajjar (1.8%) continue to have a desirable positivity rate of less than 2% for the last few weeks.