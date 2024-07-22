Adarsh Uppala leads the open category at National Under-17 Open and Girls Chess Championship

Top seed Sriram Adarsh Uppala of Telangana emerged as the sole leader with eight points at the end of the ninth round of the open category on the seventh day of the National Under-17 Open and Girls Chess Championship at the Panjab University Gymnasium Hall on Sunday. Narahari Geethika Hasini of Telangana was the sole leader in the girls’ section with seven and a half points after the end of the ninth round at the National Under-17 Open and Girls Chess Championship. (HT Photo)

He was closely followed by Nandish V S of Tamil Nadu, Arpith S Bijoy of Kerala and Borkhtariya Devarsh M of Gujarat, who secured seven and a half points in the open category.

Narahari Geethika Hasini of Telangana was the sole leader in the girls’ section with seven and a half points after the end of the ninth round. She is closely followed by six girls, who secured seven points each.