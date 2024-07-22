 Adarsh Uppala leads the open category at National Under-17 Open and Girls Chess Championship - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Adarsh Uppala leads the open category at National Under-17 Open and Girls Chess Championship

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 22, 2024 07:44 AM IST

Top seed Sriram Adarsh Uppala of Telangana secured eight points at the end of the ninth round of the open category on the seventh day of the National Under-17 Open and Girls Chess Championship

Top seed Sriram Adarsh Uppala of Telangana emerged as the sole leader with eight points at the end of the ninth round of the open category on the seventh day of the National Under-17 Open and Girls Chess Championship at the Panjab University Gymnasium Hall on Sunday.

Narahari Geethika Hasini of Telangana was the sole leader in the girls’ section with seven and a half points after the end of the ninth round at the National Under-17 Open and Girls Chess Championship. (HT Photo)
Narahari Geethika Hasini of Telangana was the sole leader in the girls’ section with seven and a half points after the end of the ninth round at the National Under-17 Open and Girls Chess Championship. (HT Photo)

He was closely followed by Nandish V S of Tamil Nadu, Arpith S Bijoy of Kerala and Borkhtariya Devarsh M of Gujarat, who secured seven and a half points in the open category.

Narahari Geethika Hasini of Telangana was the sole leader in the girls’ section with seven and a half points after the end of the ninth round. She is closely followed by six girls, who secured seven points each.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Adarsh Uppala leads the open category at National Under-17 Open and Girls Chess Championship
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On