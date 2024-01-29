Add more buses to state’s fleet: Partap Singh Bajwa to Punjab govt

In the backdrop of PRTC and Punbus operators refusing to ferry more than 52 passengers at a time, Punjab Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa urged the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government to add more buses to the state transport fleet. In the backdrop of PRTC and Punbus operators refusing to ferry more than 52 passengers at a time, Punjab Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa urged the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government to add more buses to the state transport fleet. (HT File)

The senior Congress leader said that PRTC and Punbus employees, who are already on strike against the Centre’s hit-and-run law, have now refused to ferry more than 52 passengers.

“Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has been recklessly spending crores of rupees on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s flight travels from one state to the other. Apart from that, the Punjab government has earmarked a budget of ₹750 crore a year for its publicity. However, it seems to be least bothered about the inconvenience faced by people on a daily basis,” said Bajwa.

The Opposition leader said that it is illegal to ferry more than 52 passengers in a bus and the fine for each extra passenger is ₹2,000 yet overloaded buses are a common sight on Punjab roads.

“It is high time the AAP government considers spending on healthcare and other facilities for the public,” said Bajwa.