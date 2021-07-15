Additional guidelines issued for floor-wise registration of homes

Chandigarh Haryana revenue department has issued additional guidelines pertaining to registration of floors as separate dwelling units in Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) residential sectors. Financial commissioner (revenue) Sanjeev Kaushal said that this has been done to check leakage of stamp and registration duty.

He said that in case of residential plots developed by HSVP, different floors have been allowed as separate dwelling units. However, it has been observed that the various instructions/guidelines issued in this case are not being strictly followed. Therefore, additional guidelines/instructions have been issued. All the decisions taken by the HSVP should be followed in letter and spirit.

As per the guidelines, a single floor cannot be registered by the registering officers in the name of two or more separate persons by dividing the same. Hence, only horizontal complete floor is allowed to be transferred and registered under the Registration Act, 1908. There shall be no fragmentation of the plot vertically and all independent floor owners shall jointly own the full plot of land having independent floors. The apportionment of land cost for the purpose of stamp duty and registration fee shall be in equal proportion amongst all independent floors. It shall be 50% each for two floors, 33.33% each for three floors and 25% each for four floors and as per the collector rates fixed from time to time

Prior permission of HSVP shall be mandatory before registration of a specific floor of a plot whether vacant or built up. If a constructed floor is transferred, apportioned cost of plot as well as cost of construction of that floor as per the collector rate shall be combined for the purpose of levy of stamp duty and registration fee. For the registration of such independent floors, in addition to the normal stamp duty, 1 % extra stamp duty will be paid by the applicant.