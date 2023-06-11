Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gurugram judge’s wallet stolen while shopping in Panchkula

Gurugram judge’s wallet stolen while shopping in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 11, 2023 03:41 AM IST

In his complaint, Amit Kumar Sharma, 53, told the police that he, along with his wife and friends, visited the local market of Sector 9, Panchkula, to buy some food

The wallet of an additional district and sessions judge from Gurugram was stolen at a market in Sector 9.

The wallet of Gurugram judge’s contained <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 in cash, along with important documents. (Stock photo)
The wallet of Gurugram judge’s contained 10,000 in cash, along with important documents. (Stock photo)

In his complaint, Amit Kumar Sharma, 53, told the police that he, along with his wife and friends, visited the local market of Sector 9 to buy some food.

While he was standing at the shop next to Chilly Chaat, three women stole his wallet from his bag after opening its zip. The wallet contained 10,000 in cash, along with important documents.

The theft was recorded in the CCTV camera installed in the shop. A case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station. Police have launched an investigation to arrest the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
market gurugram
market gurugram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out