Gurugram judge’s wallet stolen while shopping in Panchkula

The wallet of an additional district and sessions judge from Gurugram was stolen at a market in Sector 9. The wallet of Gurugram judge’s contained ₹ 10,000 in cash, along with important documents. (Stock photo)

In his complaint, Amit Kumar Sharma, 53, told the police that he, along with his wife and friends, visited the local market of Sector 9 to buy some food.

While he was standing at the shop next to Chilly Chaat, three women stole his wallet from his bag after opening its zip. The wallet contained ₹10,000 in cash, along with important documents.

The theft was recorded in the CCTV camera installed in the shop. A case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station. Police have launched an investigation to arrest the accused.

