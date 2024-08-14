ADGP Neeraja, AIG Kumar get Prez medal for distinguished service

The Union ministry of home affairs announced the President’s medal for distinguished service for additional director general of police (ADGP), cyber crime, V Neeraja (IPS) and Vigilance Bureau AIG, flying squad, Manmohan Kumar (PPS) on the eve of the Independence Day on Wednesday. ADGP (cyber crime) V Neeraja

The medal for gallantry has been announced for the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) team that killed two gangsters in an encounter in Bassi Pathana of Fatehgarh Sahib district last year. The team included assistant inspector general (AIG) Sandeep Goel, deputy superintendents of police (DSP) Bikramjit Singh Brar and Rajan Parminder Singh, inspector Pushvinder Singh, sub-inspectors (SI) Jaspreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh and constable Sukhraj Singh.

During the encounter, when the accused were spotted in an SUV in New Fatehgarh Sahib market of Bassi Pathana, Goel and Brar had positioned their vehicles to block the SUV and asked accused Tejinder Teja and his associates to surrender, but they resorted to firing. Goel, Brar and inspector Pushvinder Singh had returned the fire. DSP Rajan Parminder had punctured the SUV’s tyre with gunshots.

DSP Brar has got this medal for the fifth time, a first in the state. Last year, he was honoured with the same medal for killing two gangsters involved in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.

Similarly, three PPS officers, including 3rd Commando Battalion’s commandant Jagwinder Singh, Chandigarh DSP, crime, Gurbakshish Singh Mann, DSP (SPU) Sanjeev Kumar are among 13 officers/officials who have been selected for the medal for meritorious service. The remaining officials include inspectors Amarbir Singh, Sukhbir Singh and Narinder Kumar, SIs Daljit Singh, Ranjot Singh, Balbir Singh, Ravinder Singh and Naresh Kumar, ASIs Mohammed Ramzan and Gurdev Singh.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, while congratulating the awardees, expressed gratitude to the central and the state governments for recognising the services of these officers, boosting the morale of the Punjab Police.

Besides, on the recommendations of the Punjab government, the governor announced names for the Chief Minister’s Rakshak Padak and Chief Minister’s Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty on the occasion of the Independence Day. Phagwara city SHO Amandeep Kumar (SI), Phagwara industrial area police post incharge Jasbir Singh (ASI) and constable Ranjit Singh, posted at Phagwara city police station, have been nominated for Chief Minister’s Rakshak Padak award.

Similarly, five PPS officers, including 3rd Commando Battalion’s commandant Jagwinder Singh, Ludhiana DCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, AIG (intelligence) Swarandeep Singh, AIG (elections cell) Vikas Sabharwal and Hoshiarpur Vigilance Bureau DSP Munish Kumar are among the 18 officers/officials, who have been selected for the Chief Minister’s Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty.

The remaining officials are inspectors Sukhwinder Singh, Paramjit Singh, Amarjeet Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Palwinder Singh and Jatinder Singh, SIs Jagandeep Singh and Bhola Nath, ASIs Jagdish Singh, Harpreet Kaur, Harjit Singh and Ratan Lal and head constable Sukhjit Singh.