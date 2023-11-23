Administration mulls early winter vacations for schools as cold grips Kashmir

The administration is “seriously” considering winter vacations for schools as cold weather has gripped Kashmir valley. On Wednesday, summer capital Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season, at -1.8 °C. A boats crosses the Dal Lake on a foggy morning in Srinagar on Wednesday (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

According to officials, the vacations for primary classes could start as early as the end of this week. In the morning, the conditions were cold and foggy in the Valley. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that most of the weather stations in the Valley recorded sub-zero temperatures.

Kashmir divisional commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said, “Within a day or two, there will be a formal announcement. If not together for all sections, the vacations will be first for primary classes.”

“In all likelihood, the primary classes may break for vacations from this week. We are seriously considering it and we should wait till the formal announcement,” he added.

A MeT update said the lowest temperature was recorded at Konibal in south Kashmir, at -4.4°C. It was -3.3°C at popular tourist destination Pahalgam.

In north Kashmir’s Kupwara, the minimum temperature was -1.4°C and it was 0.6°C in Gulmarg.

Flights on time

Although foggy weather continued for the third day, flights operated normally at the Srinagar International Airport. “There were no late flights on Wednesday all the services functioned normally,” said airport director Javid Anjum.

The MeT has predicted wet weather from November 27 to 30. “The weather will be generally cloudy with light rain/snow at isolated places in higher reaches,” the department said.

The weather has been foggy in Kashmir since Monday, with the region recording sub-zero temperatures. The Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) has been urging the administration for early winter vacations.

The foggy weather has made it difficult for vehicles, particularly school buses, to traverse early morning because of low visibility.