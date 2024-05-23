Admn adopts innovative ways to boost polling

In an innovative way to spread voter awareness and to achieve a minimum polling percentage, special voter awareness stickers are being pasted on the LPG cylinders and buses in the district to encourage people to vote on June 1. DEO Sawhney said the awareness banners had also been installed in all toll-plazas falling under the district to motivate the commuters. (HT file photo)

DEO Sakshi Sawhney said the special drives had been initiated under SVEEP campaign aimed at making citizens aware of their right to vote. She said it was a unique and great method of motivating voters at the grassroot level. She added that the same stickers had also been pasted in the buses to sensitise voters.

DEO Sawhney said the awareness banners had also been installed in all toll-plazas falling under the district to motivate the commuters. She added that the district administration had been regularly conducting rallies, marathons, and installing kiosks, besides organising various competitions, such as poster-making, painting and elocution competitions at school and college levels to generate awareness voters.