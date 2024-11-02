Admn inspects DAP stock in Ludhiana

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said on Saturday that after 14 teams completed the first checking of all 58 private dealers and 43 co-operative societies falling in Ludhiana no discrepancies were found in DAP stocks. Inspections are being conducted to ensure sufficient supply of fertilisers and to prevent exploitation of farmers. (Hindustan Times)

The checking has been done to ensure sufficient supply of fertilisers, especially diammonium phosphate (DAP), and to prevent profiteering practices by dealers that exploit farmers.

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal stated that all the private dealers and co-operative societies have been asked to mandatorily display stock of DAP/other fertilisers outside their shops/godowns. They have also been asked to ensure the bills issued to the purchasing farmers must carry the mobile numbers. Further, they have been directed to not indulge in overcharging, hoarding and bundling of unnecessary products with DAP bags otherwise strictest action will be taken against the guilty. DAP is available at the regulated price of ₹1,350 per 50 kg bag.

Jorwal further said that these teams will continue to conduct surprise inspections of dealers.

Chief agricultural officer Parkash Singh has urged the farmers to use several alternatives to diammonium phosphate (DAP) for sowing wheat. He advised that single superphosphate contains 16% phosphorus, and farmers can use three bags of this fertiliser in place of one bag of DAP. Additionally, it provides extra sulphur. Similarly, NPK123216 contains 32% phosphorus. One and a half bags of NPK123216 are equivalent to one bag of DAP. This offers the added advantage of potash, which is not present in DAP. He also disclosed that triple superphosphate contains 46% phosphorus and can be used in equal quantity to DAP, providing additional sulfur benefits, while NPK102626 contains 26% of total phosphorus and can also fulfil crops’ phosphorus requirements. This also offers the added advantage of potash, which is not present in DAP.

Singh reassured farmers not to worry about the alleged DAP “shortage”, emphasising that these effective and readily available alternatives can be used successfully.