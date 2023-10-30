Admn takes strict actions against stubble burning, files FIRs

The administration in Ludhiana is cracking down on farmers involved in paddy straw burning, with the registration of FIRs against two farmers from Mallah Village in the Jagraon Block. A local farmer burning stubble in his farm, despite bans, in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/ HT)

District chief agriculture officer Narinder Singh Benipal highlighted stringent measures aimed at discouraging straw burning, including the threat of passport and arms license cancellations, red entries, and fines.

By October 28, 167 fire incidents were reported, with 131 sites visited within 48 hours. Crop burning was observed in 78 cases, and a total environmental compensation of ₹1.35 lakh has been imposed in 50 cases.

Jagraon leads with 85 reported incidents

As of October 28, the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) has reported a total of 85 fire incidents in Jagraon. Among these, 66 locations were promptly visited by the sub-divisional environmental team within 48 hours. Out of these visits, crop burning was observed in 26 cases, and environmental compensation of ₹1.02 lakh has been imposed in 40 instances, with 19 cases pending resolution. Meanwhile, in Khanna, only one fire incident has been reported, and it has not been inspected yet. No environmental compensation has been applied, and one case remains unresolved.

In Ludhiana East, there were 11 fire incidents, but none of them have been visited by the environmental team. Consequently, no compensation has been imposed, and all 11 cases are awaiting action. In Ludhiana West, out of 11 fire incidents, 10 sites were inspected, and crop burning was observed at 7 of them. Compensation amounting to ₹7500 has been imposed in three cases, while one case remains pending. In Payal, there were 5 fire incidents, and 2 were visited. Crop burning was observed at 2 sites, but no compensation has been applied, and three cases remain unresolved.

In Raikot, there were 18 fire incidents, all of which were visited within 48 hours. Crop burning was observed at 12 sites, and compensation totaling ₹20,000 has been imposed in six cases, all of which were marked with a red entry. Finally, in Samrala, out of 36 fire incidents, 35 sites were visited, with 31 cases witnessing crop burning. An environmental compensation of ₹5,000 has been imposed in one case, while one case is pending further action.

The administration has initiated a widespread campaign to educate farmers about the harmful effects of stubble burning. This campaign has yielded positive results, leading to a reduction in straw burning compared to previous years.

Deputy commissioner Surbhi Malik cited the success of various awareness activities, including workshops, school programmes, distribution of informative literature, and Gurdwara announcements.

In addition to awareness efforts, strict actions are being taken against persistent straw burners, such as red entries in revenue records, arms license cancellations, and withdrawal of government subsidies. On the other hand, farmers actively participating in straw management without burning are being recognised and honoured at government functions.

Chief agriculture officer Narinder Singh Benipal has urged farmers to utilise the approximately 8,000 straw handling agricultural machines available in the district. The DC encouraged Ludhiana farmers to cooperate in managing straw without burning, promoting environmental preservation and pollution reduction.

