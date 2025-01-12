Menu Explore
Admn’s ‘undemocratic’ attitude behind most ills afflicting Chandigarh: Manish Tewari

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 12, 2025 08:22 AM IST

Tewari claimed that he had been making honest efforts to find ways and means to “break into the veil of bureaucratic inertia afflicting the city, which has stemmed from undemocratic style of their functioning and decision-making process”

City member of Parliament Manish Tewari on Saturday alleged that the Chandigarh administration’s “undemocratic attitude” was behind the various ills afflicting the city.

Manish Tewari was addressing a meeting of senior office-bearers of the Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee at Congress Bhawan in Sector 35. (HT File)
Tewari was addressing a meeting of senior office-bearers of the Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee at Congress Bhawan in Sector 35. The meeting was convened to monitor the efficacy of the Chandigarh municipal corporation in managing civic affairs and other burning issues faced by the people of Chandigarh.

While speaking on the occasion, Tewari claimed that he had been making honest efforts to find ways and means to “break into the veil of bureaucratic inertia afflicting the city, which has stemmed from undemocratic style of their functioning and decision-making process”.

Alleging that such an attitude of the administration was the root cause of almost all the ills afflicting the city, he assured the people that he would not relent till the administration did not begin to reflect the real hopes and aspirations of the city residents.

Reiterating that the Congress party was committed to fulfilling its election promises, Tewari asked the councillors and party activists to dedicate themselves in the service of the city with their full might.

Party’s local unit president HS Lucky stressed upon the need to add more members in booth-level committees to ensure extensive participation of people in party’s programmes.

While emphasising that the local unit of the Congress party and its frontal organisations were assertively taking up the issues facing the city, Lucky appealed to the residents to join the fight of the Congress party against administration’s decision to privatise the Chandigarh electricity department.

While stating that all seven councillors of the Congress party were equally competent and capable, the senior leaders of the party unanimously authorised Tewari and Lucky to select the Congress candidates to contest the mayoral posts as per the understanding reached with INDIA bloc partner Aam Aadmi Party.

