Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Adopt case-wise approach for release of Sikh prisoners: Bir Devinder

Adopt case-wise approach for release of Sikh prisoners: Bir Devinder

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 11, 2023 12:03 AM IST

Former deputy speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh on Friday said that the Quami Insaaf Morcha leadership should seek a structured meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Bhagwant Mann with a point-wise agenda for the release of Sikh prisoners.

Every single case of Sikh prisoners who have already completed their period of sentence must be well-defined: Bir Devinder Singh (HT file photo)
Every single case of Sikh prisoners who have already completed their period of sentence must be well-defined: Bir Devinder Singh (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh

Former deputy speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh on Friday said that the Quami Insaaf Morcha leadership should seek a structured meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Bhagwant Mann with a point-wise agenda for the release of Sikh prisoners.

“Every single case of Sikh prisoners who have already completed their period of sentence must be well-defined so that each case could be discussed with clinical precision, with its pros and cons, including the administrative bottlenecks, legal hitches and the impediments proving stumbling blocks in their exceedingly delayed releases,” he suggested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out