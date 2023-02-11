Adopt case-wise approach for release of Sikh prisoners: Bir Devinder

Chandigarh

Former deputy speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh on Friday said that the Quami Insaaf Morcha leadership should seek a structured meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Bhagwant Mann with a point-wise agenda for the release of Sikh prisoners.

“Every single case of Sikh prisoners who have already completed their period of sentence must be well-defined so that each case could be discussed with clinical precision, with its pros and cons, including the administrative bottlenecks, legal hitches and the impediments proving stumbling blocks in their exceedingly delayed releases,” he suggested.