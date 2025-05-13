Adopt teachings of Lord Buddha: Himachal Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu participated in a programme organised on the occasion of Buddha Purnima at Sambhota Tibetan School in Shimla on Monday. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

Extending his greetings on the occasion of Vaishakh Purnima and Lord Buddha’s birth anniversary, the CM appealed all to imbibe the teachings of Lord Buddha in their lives to make a vibrant society.

He said, “Lord Buddha gave us the mantra ‘Appa Deepo Bhava’, which means ‘Be your own light’. This was the essence of self-reliance and continues to guide us in our journey towards building a self-reliant India.”

He said that Lord Buddha’s teachings are as relevant today as they were in ancient times. “In an age marked by violence, intolerance and distrust, Buddha’s message offers a path of peace, compassion and tolerance. These were not mere teachings but a way of life,” he said