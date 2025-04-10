Adulteration of milk-based products on the rise in Chandigarh

Despite the claims of the UT administration regarding effective monitoring and control of food adulteration, nearly 22% of various milk-based product samples analysed in 2024-25 were found to be non-conforming to prescribed standards, raising serious concerns about public health. Samples of nearly 22% of various milk based products were found be non-conforming in 2024-25. (File)

The issue came up during the ongoing session of the Lok Sabha, where Prataprao Jadhav, minister of state in the ministry of health and family welfare, informed that the percentage of adulterated milk products in Chandigarh was 7.22% in 2021–22; 13.53% in 2022–23; 15.76% in 2023–24 and it has surged to 22% in 2024–25.

He informed the House that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) was established in 2008 under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, primarily to lay down science-based standards for food products and regulate their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale, and import, to ensure the availability of safe and wholesome food for human consumption. The Act includes specific provisions for penal action related to substandard, misbranded, or unsafe food. When food samples are found to be non-conforming, penal action is initiated against the defaulting Food Business Operators in accordance with the provisions of the Act, Rules, and Regulations, he added.

As per official records, in 2024–25, a total of 114 samples of milk based products were tested and 24 of them (nearly 22%) were found to be non-conforming. Meanwhile, from the 311 samples collected in 2023-24, 49 (15.76%) were found unfit. In 2022-23, 64 of the total 473 (13.53%) did not meet the required standards. In 2021–22, 388 samples were analysed and 28 (7.22%) were found non-compliant.

Director of health services (DHS) Dr Suman Singh said targets have been assigned to food inspectors for collecting food samples, including milk products. “Initially, we issue show-cause notices and the health department files cases against shop owners before the adjudicating officer for samples that failed the quality test. Fines ranging ₹30,000 to ₹2 lakh are imposed if the food items are found substandard,” she said.

Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC), said, “The sad part is that the health department swings into action only during the festival season.” In 2023, 20% of the samples (10 out of 50) failed the quality test and all cases are currently at various stages of prosecution, he added.

Officials clarified that surveillance samples are collected for monitoring, surveys, and research, while legal samples are used for prosecution under the Food Safety and Standards Act, which includes provisions for life imprisonment and/or a fine of ₹10 lakh in cases of adulteration.