Advisory council committee suggests imposition of congestion tax in Chandigarh
: The standing committee of UT administrator’s advisory council on transport, headed by member of parliament (MP) Kirron Kher, on Wednesday suggested imposition of congestion tax on outside vehicles—which are not registered in the city—to decongest the traffic in the city and promote the use of public transport.
A meeting of the committee was held at the UT guest house, during which members mulled the STA office totally discarding the practice of registering CNG/LPG autos in a bid to promote e-rickshaw/e-auto. The automated testing vehicles centres are to be set up in the city to check vehicle-passing process and vehicle-fitness will be carried out
Further, the committee discussed improving the parking management of the existing 87 paid-parking lots, for which a request for proposal has been floated. The charges will be calculated according to the duration that the vehicle remains parked in the lots.
Chandigarh Transport Association president suggested a paid-parking yard may be provided at Hallo Majra in the open space available on the road from Poultry Farm chowk to Ram Darbar for medium and heavy commercial vehicles, where a car bazaar was shifted on trial basis as their entry in the city is restricted from 6am to 11pm. He also suggested a paid-parking area be allocated in respect of ibid commercial vehicles for the restricted hours.
The committee also discussed submission of M/s RITES Limited’s study report of comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) for Chandigarh Urban Complex in the first week of June. Thereafter, the planning of mass rapid transit system for the tricity may be discussed accordingly.
On the front of having a public-friendly transport system, the first lot of 40 electric buses was made operational from November, 13, 2021, and the agreement has been signed with M/s Volvo Eicher for a second lot of 40 e-buses. The buses are likely to be delivered by July this year.
