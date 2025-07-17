Advocate runs car over brother’s family after land dispute in Punjab’s Moga

A family dispute over agricultural land in Punjab’s Moga district escalated into a violent incident when an advocate allegedly attempted to run over his elder brother’s family with a car. A screengrab of the incident that was captured on CCTV at Gatti Jattan village in Dharamkot sub division of Moga district on July 14.

Police said the incident took place at Gatti Jattan village in Dharamkot sub division of Moga on July 14 and a case of attempt to murder had been registered against accused Dilbag Singh and his wife Ramandeep Kaur.

Dilbag’s niece Muskanjit Kaur suffered multiple injuries and is hospitalised in Moga.

The incident, captured on CCTV, left three family members injured.

It is learnt that the victim’s father, Surjit Singh, started living with him after a family dispute and it infuriated Dilbag.

Dharamkot station house officer (SHO) Balwinder Singh said on Thursday that raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused.

“Dilbag had a property dispute with his brother, Balwinder Singh. He ran over his car on the family on Monday morning. CCTV footage shows Muskanjit trapped under the car,” the SHO said.

“We have yet to record her statement as she is under medical observation. Her condition is stated to be stable,” he added.