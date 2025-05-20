Aerospace engineer’s suicide: Kin accuse prof of abetment; probe on: Punjab Police

The family of a Karnataka-based girl, who allegedly committed suicide in a Phagwara-based private university on Saturday night, has accused a professor of harassing her. The family, seeking punitive action against the accused, has urged the Kapurthala police to carry out a detailed investigation. The 21-year-old girl had reached the Phagwara university to collect some certificates when she took the extreme step.

The family of the 21-year-old aerospace engineer, who had studied in the university before taking up a job in New Delhi, met senior police officials and alleged that the professor had developed relations with her on the pretext of marriage, but she (deceased) later found out that he was married, having two children.

“We have WhatsApp chat proof to substantiate our accusations that it was the professor who called her to the university and the victim later took the extreme step. We want a detailed probe,” said her brother.

The family also accused the police of trying to hush up the matter. “The investigation officer first made us sign a false and distorted complaint which was written in Punjabi language. They refused to get it translated following which we formally submitted our own written complaint,” he said.

Meanwhile, Phagwara superintendent of police (SP) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said an investigation was on as the police received a written representation from the family demanding action against the professor.

“We will record the statements of both the parties before taking further action,” Bhatti said.

The deceased, who was selected for a job in Japan, had come to the university to get some certificates and other documents when she ended her life.

