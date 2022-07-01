Afghan Sikhs arrive in Delhi with ashes of man killed in Kabul gurdwara attack
A special flight ferrying a group of 11 Afghan Sikhs arrived at New Delhi from Kabul on Thursday.
Besides Raghbir Singh, who was injured in the Karte Parwan Gurdwara attack in Kabul on June 18, the Afghan carrier Kam Air flight was ferrying the ashes of Sawinder Singh, who was killed in the terror attack.
The Indian government had on June 19 granted emergency e-visas to 111 Hindus and Sikhs from Afghanistan, hours after a terrorist group attacked the Karte Parwan gurdwara in Kabul’s Bagh-e-Bala neighbourhood, killing Sawinder Singh and a Muslim security guard. Sawinder Singh ran a “paan” shop in Kabul and lived in the gurdwara.
Officials of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Afghan Hindu and Sikh community leaders were present at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to facilitate the arriving Afghan Sikhs. Emotional scenes were seen as Sawinder Singh’s family members, who live in Delhi, received his ashes.
SGPC funds airfare of Afghan Sikhs
The SGPC is funding the airfare of distressed Afghan minorities as a part of a humanitarian initiative taken in coordination with the Indian World Forum and Government of India. According to a release, ₹2.86 lakh were provided for the travel of the first batch that arrived on Thursday. The apex gurdwara body also reiterated its promise to provide financial aid to those seeking rehabilitation in India.
SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla said the group was taken to Gurdwara Guru Arjan Dev Ji at Tilak Nagar in New Delhi, where they were welcomed by community members gathered in large numbers.
Religious minorities, including Sikhs, have been targets of violence in Afghanistan. In October last year, terrorists entered a gurdwara in the Kart-e-Parwan district of Kabul and tied up the guards. In March 2020, a deadly attack took place at Sri Guru Har Rai Sahib Gurudwara in Kabul’s Short Bazaar area, in which 27 Sikhs were killed and several were injured. The Islamic State terrorists claimed responsibility for all these attacks.
-
UP STF unearths illegal blood supply racket, seven held
Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Thursday unearthed a racket involved in illegal supply of blood units to different blood banks in Lucknow and its adjoining districts and arrested seven people including owners of two blood banks and its employees from Lucknow. Police officials said the gang members used to increase the quantity of blood by mixing saline water and earned huge profits by selling it to different people while risking lives of patients.
-
Moose Wala murder: Man with suspected link to shooters arrested in Ludhiana
An Amritsar man, who allegedly supplied weapons to shooters involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, has been arrested by the Ludhiana police. Satbir's accomplices Mandeep Singh of Batala, Manpreet Singh of Amritsar and a third unidentified person managed to escape, said the SHO. The police also seized a pistol and two live cartridges from the suspect beside impounding a Delhi-registered Toyota Fortuner in which he was travelling.
-
Kashi residents participate in drive against single-use plastic
A mega drive against use of polythene was launched to make Varanasi city and its ghats pollution free under the RACE campaign ((Reduction, Awareness, Circular, and Engagement) by government of Uttar Pradesh. Varanasi mayor Mridula Jaiswal started the mega drive in collaboration with GIZ India and SEED. Under this campaign, people are being made aware about ban on single-use plastic. A signature campaign for plastic-free environment was initiated and cloth bags were distributed.
-
Women looted in moving train, FIR registered
Four women, who were travelling from Jammu to Varanasi in two sleeper coaches of Begampura Express, were looted between Bareilly and Rampur on the intervening night of Thursday and Wednesday. The incident happened on the moving train. The FIR of loot has been lodged with Government Railway Police station in Lucknow under Indian Penal Code section 392 on Wednesday when the train reached here in the afternoon.
-
Thane’s ‘bhai’ is a family man, and a friend in need
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656615933833
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics