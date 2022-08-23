African swine fever: Rohtak declared controlled area for movement of swine species
After three pigs died of African swine fever at the Kalanaur area in Rohtak in the first week of August, the Haryana government has declared Rohtak district as “controlled area” for the restriction of movement of swine species within or outside the district and bordering states to prevent, control and contain the African swine fever.
As per an order issued by Pankaj Yadav, commissioner and secretary to the Haryana government, animal husbandry and dairying department, all pig movement upon declaration of infected premises for the last 30 days should be traced back in order to identify the contaminated premises.
Rohtak deputy director (animal husbandry and dairying department), Surya Khatkar said three pigs died in the first week of August in Kalanaur area of the district and all of them tested positive for African swine fever.
“As per estimation, there are nearly 9,000 pigs in the district. The mortality of pigs is 100 percent. The situation is controlled in the district and I urge the pig owners not to panic. Our teams have been carrying out awareness campaigns and doctors are making visits to check infection in other pigs,” he added.
Teachers’ transfer policy, rationalisation of government schools: Villagers, students protest across Haryana
Opposing the Haryana education department's move to rationalise government schools and teachers' transfer policy, scores of villagers accompanied by students locked the main gate of government schools and raised slogans against the BJP-JJP government in many villages of Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Jind, Hisar, Rewari, Fatehabad and other parts of the state on Monday. Recently, the government has decided to merge a total of 105 government schools across the state due to low enrolment.
Bains appears before Patiala court in defamation case
Lok Insaaf Party president and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains on Monday appeared before a court here in a defamation case filed by former Minister Brahm Mohindra against Bains. The defamation case was filed by Mohindra against Bains on August 1, 2018. After recording Mohindra's statement, the court of judicial magistrate had issued summons to Bains. Bains also claimed that Mohindra owned a pharmaceutical company. Mohindra had denied the charges.
Lumpy skin disease infects 31k cattle in Haryana, milk production falls
As per reports from the state animal husbandry department, around 31,000 animals have been infected so far while 215 have died. Those producing milk are infected by the LSD virus affecting the yield and quality of milk. Dairy farmers and milk vendors said there is around 30 per cent decline in milk production in the last month and this led to a rise in the prices of unpacked milk and milk products.
Ferozepur ex-DIG under VB lens in ₹ 10 lakh Tarn Taran bribe case
The Punjab vigilance bureau is also probing the role of IPS officer and Ferozepur ex-DIG Inderbir Singh among others for allegedly taking ₹10 lakh bribe from a drug supplier for not naming Inderbir in a case registered under the NDPS Act by the Bhikhiwind police in Tarn Taran district. On July 6, DSP Lakhbir Singh, then posted at Faridkot, was arrested by the police in this case.
UP: 785 arrested in state-wide raids against hookah bars, drug dealers
Police arrested 785 people in a state-wide raid carried out in 22 districts/police commissionerates in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to check illegal operations of hookah bars and sale of drugs. In the day-long simultaneous raids across the state, drugs worth Rs 5.58 crore were recovered and 702 FIRs were lodged, informed Prashant Kumar, additional director general of police (law and order) on Monday. Kumar added that 785 people were arrested in these raids.
