After 21.4 mm rain in first three days of August, wetter days ahead in Chandigarh

August is off to a soaking start with 21.4 mm rain in the first three days and the rest of the month is also set to witness above average rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the Long-Range Forecast issued by IMD, Chandigarh will receive above average rain through August, keeping the temperatures on the lower side.

The forecast, compiled by taking weather models for the whole country, predicts that the second half of monsoon, during August and September, is likely to bring good amount of rainfall to the region.

In 2024, 351.6 mm rain was recorded in the month in Chandigarh, 23% surplus compared to the monthly normal of 284.8 mm and highest since 2020.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “Global weather phenomena like the El Nino Southern Oscillation and Indian Ocean Dipole are conducive for above-average rain this month. Even in September, we can expect a good amount of rain.”

On Sunday morning, 12 mm rain was recorded at the Sector 39 observatory and 39.4 mm rain at the airport.

In July, Arabian Sea systems brought rain to Delhi, but not Chandigarh

As the monthly rain in July was 32% below normal, Paul said this had to do with the type of systems bringing rain to the region. “In July, the systems over the Arabian Sea were active and bringing rain to the Delhi NCR region. However, these were unable to cross southern parts of Haryana and Delhi. Due to this, rain was below average for Chandigarh.”

This, however, is set to change in August. Paul said when low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, it brings more rain to the region, including Chandigarh: “Already a low-pressure area is forming over Bay of Bengal and we expect more such systems this month.”

This week, rain is likely to continue till August 5, after which there may be some respite. “We are expecting another Western Disturbance around August 8, when rain activity is expected to pick up again. The region may see three to four active WDs this month,” Paul added.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature rose from 33.3°C on Saturday to 34.7°C on Sunday, 1.5 degree above normal. The minimum temperature, on the contrary, fell from 26.2°C on Saturday to 26°C on Sunday, 0.7 degree below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 31°C and 32°C, and the minimum temperature between 25°C and 26°C.