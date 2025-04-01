After 4 SITs draw blank, Punjab govt sets up fifth against Majithia in drug case

After four special investigations in three years failed to pin any blame on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case registered against him on December 20, 2021, the Punjab government has reconstituted a fifth SIT. Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia, a vocal critic of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, termed the decision to institute a fifth SIT against him “a classic example of political vendetta”. (HT file photo)

The fifth special investigation team was formed two weeks after the former revenue minister of Punjab was grilled by the fourth SIT in Patiala for several hours on two consecutive days. With no headway in the case, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government has decided to entrust the job to a team led by assistant inspector general of police (AIG) Varun Sharma.

Sharma was a member of the fourth SIT led by deputy inspector general (DIG) Ropar Range HS Bhullar. The two other members of the new SIT are Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana and SP, NRI (Patiala), Gurbans Singh. This will be the first time that the SIT will be headed by an AIG.

The director, Bureau of Investigation, said the decision was taken on “administrative grounds”.

Though the first SIT was constituted during the tenure of the Charanjit Singh-led Congress government, it was closely followed up by Mann.

Reacting to the new SIT, Majithia, a vocal critic of Mann, said: “It is clear that my case is a classic example of political vendetta. It has been four years since the FIR was registered, and three years to the formation of the SIT, but no challan has been submitted. Perhaps, the chief minister should head the SIT. Mann is baffled and bewildered (with no outcome). I understand his predicament because I’m among the few who speak up against him despite the atmosphere of fear in the state.”

“With every new SIT, the rank of its chairman is lowered. They started by appointing a DGP-rank officer, and have now downgraded it to an AIG,” he added.