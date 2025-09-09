After 5 days, schools open in Kashmir as flood threat abates

Amid mild rains, majority of the schools opened in Kashmir after five days as flood threat abated and water level in river Jhelum came down. Amid mild rains, majority of the schools opened in Kashmir after five days as flood threat abated and water level in river Jhelum came down. (Representational image)

Officials said that all the government and private schools opened in Kashmir except for a few schools which have been affected by floods or have been turned into relief centres.

Education minister Sakina Itoo said that classes resumed in most of the schools after the government had announced closure of schools on September 3.

“Schools have opened today but some schools are still flooded which are closed,” Itoo told reporters in Srinagar.

The government had closed schools on September 3 after the water levels in Jhelum had swelled owing to rains. On September 4 , the river Jhelum had crossed the danger mark and flooded many low-lying areas of Kashmir in Kulgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam and Srinagar.

Itoo said that some flood affected people had to be sheltered in a few schools which are also closed.

“Some schools have also been turned into shelter centres for flood affected people. Till the schools affected by floods are not cleaned and we become sure that they are safe for the health of students, they will remain closed. But overall the schools have opened today,” she said.

Meanwhile, mild rains continued in Kashmir for the second day.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the weather will improve from Tuesday.

“From September 9-12, generally hot & humid weather is expected with brief spell of rain and thunder at a few places,” said an update by MeT.

“Farmers are advised for harvesting of paddy & other farm operations from September 9 onwards,’ the MeT said.

However, September 13 may experience a fresh spell of light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places of J&K towards early morning hours.