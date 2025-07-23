After Ambala, alert in K’shetra for white dwarf virus in paddy crops

A day after several cases of white dwarf virus were reported in nearly 400 acres of Ambala district, neighbouring Kurukshetra has also sounded an alert for the virus and has asked the farmers to remain vigilant. Crop scientists inspecting fields in Kurukshetra district (HT Photo)

The agriculture department in Ambala disclosed about the spread of Southern Rice Black Streaked Dwarf Virus in nearly 400 acres of paddy crop.

The total area under paddy crop in Ambala is 91,000 acres.

Deputy director agriculture (DDA) Ambala Jasvinder Saini said that there have been signs of the virus majorly in the villages of Mullana, Saha and Naraingarh areas of the district.

“The major impact has been on non-basmati varieties early sown using non-DSR methods. The virus poses a serious threat to crop productivity and growth. If the virus is not detected timely, it may affect the yield by nearly 80%. The department has issued an advisory to farmers to uproot and bury the affected plants and ensure regular monitoring,” he said.

On Tuesday, agriculture experts visited the fields and collected samples for testing.

Meanwhile, an alert was sounded in bordering Kurukshetra district in view of the suspected spread.

Following the reports, the experts and agricultural scientists have visited the fields.

The farmers are advised to keep a close watch, approach the department if the signs of virus and white-backed plant hoppers are witnessed and use the recommended insecticides.

The farmers are also advised to use the recommended insecticides to control the spread.

DDA Kurukshetra Karam Chand said that the alert was issued after a couple of findings were made by our field staff.

“There is no panic-like situation yet. I’ve instructed the staff to conduct field surveys and asked them to report well in time for action. Farmers have also been advised to remain alert and if such a problem arises, then adopt the treatment with the advice of agricultural experts, so that the growth of the crop is not affected,” he said.

The DDA said that its main identification is excessive dwarfing of plants in patches or pieces at some places in the fields; the colour of the leaves also turns dark green.

He further advised that to control the spread when 5-10 adult aphids are seen per plant, mix 80 grams (16% AI) of dinotifuron 20%, SG (osheen 20% SG) or token 20% SG in 200 liters of water and spray per acre. He said that for controlling white backed aphids, when 5-10 hoppers are seen per plant, mix 120 grams of pymetrozine 50%, WG (chase 50% WG) or 80 grams of dinotifuron 20% SG (token 20% SG) in a similar manner.

Meanwhile, crop scientists inspected the fields of farmers in Khedi Ramnagar, Amin and Fatuhpur villages of Kurukshetra district.

During this, they found that the problem of dwarfism is visible in some paddy plants in the fields.

Scientists said the farmers that due to this problem, such paddy plants remain smaller than healthy plants and later their growth stops.