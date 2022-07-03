After constable exam paper leak, Himachal Police bar shoes, jackets, ornaments for re-exam
Taking no chances after the police constable recruitment leak in March, the Himachal Pradesh Police have asked the examinees taking the re-examination on Sunday to wear slippers and flip-flops and not socks and shoes to the examination hall. The examinees have been prohibited from wearing jackets and metal ornaments, too, to rule out the use of unfair means.
The police department is holding the exam again after the paper was leaked on March 27. “Come wearing light clothes and bathing slippers and don’t wear any metal ornaments,” reads the list of instructions for the candidates.
As many as 75,803 candidates had appeared for the exam at 81 centres across 11 districts of the state. The police have so far arrested 171 people, from history-sheeters to cricket organisers, an engineer, a transporter, a railway clerk, and even an income tax officer. Those arrested include touts, fathers of nine candidates, 116 examinees who bought papers, and 46 middlemen of 21 are agents from the state who helped the kingpin spread his network before of the exam. They have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence or proving false information) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.
This time, police have sent call letters to examinees via SMS on their mobile numbers. The aspirants have been asked to reach the examination venue three hours before the start of the paper. Metal detectors have been installed at the centres to frisk candidates.
The candidates have been barred from carrying any kind of electronic device, such as mobile phone, laptop, calculator, earphones, Bluetooth device, besides books and magazines.
“We have put multi-tiered access control and security system in place for the written examination to prevent foul play and unfair means. An inspector general (IG) and a deputy inspector general (DIG) have been appointed as observer each for a range on the lines of Election Commission duty to independently monitor the written examination process,” said state director general of police Sanjay Kundu.
The police have constituted a five-member committee for conducting the examination. The committee is headed by additional director general of police Abhishek Trivedi, other members include inspector general DK Yadav, DIG (Intelligence) Santosh Patial, DIG Vimal Gupta, Police Training Centre, Daroh, principal IG PD Prasad, DIG Madhusudhan Sharma and DIG Sumedha Diwedi.
An official spokesman said the state government has issued necessary instructions to provide free travelling facility to the candidates appearing in police recruitment test being held in different parts of the state on July 3 in HRTC ordinary buses.
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has made the announcement in this respect recently to facilitate the candidates. He said that it’s mandatory for conductors to make an entry of their travel on the admit card to avoid any misuse of the facility.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
-
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
-
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.
-
Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics