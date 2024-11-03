Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

After cylinder blasts in Moti Nagar area of Ludhiana, man arrested for illegally refilling gas

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 03, 2024 10:24 PM IST

A first-infromation report was registered against the accused, Surinder Yadav of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, after the police recovered three gas cylinders, a small cylinder and two pipes from his possession.

After incidents of cylinder blast reported in the area, the Moti Nagar police arrested a man for allegedly illegally refilling liquified-petroleum (LPG) gas from one cylinder to another, officials said,,

The police conducted a raid after being informed about the illegal activities of the accused and arrested him. (HT File)
The police conducted a raid after being informed about the illegal activities of the accused and arrested him. (HT File)

A first-infromation report was registered against the accused, Surinder Yadav of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, after the police recovered three gas cylinders, a small cylinder and two pipes from his possession.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police received information that the accused was involved in illegal operations of refilling small gas cylinders, which could cause a major mishap. The police conducted a raid and arrested the accused.

On October 15, a major tragedy was averted after a fire broke out in labour quarters in Samrat Colony, Giaspura, claiming a life and leaving nine people injured, including a 7-year-old girl.

Locals said the fire broke out due to an illegal gas refilling operation being run by a resident.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //