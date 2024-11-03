After cylinder blasts in Moti Nagar area of Ludhiana, man arrested for illegally refilling gas

After incidents of cylinder blast reported in the area, the Moti Nagar police arrested a man for allegedly illegally refilling liquified-petroleum (LPG) gas from one cylinder to another, officials said,, The police conducted a raid after being informed about the illegal activities of the accused and arrested him. (HT File)

A first-infromation report was registered against the accused, Surinder Yadav of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, after the police recovered three gas cylinders, a small cylinder and two pipes from his possession.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police received information that the accused was involved in illegal operations of refilling small gas cylinders, which could cause a major mishap. The police conducted a raid and arrested the accused.

On October 15, a major tragedy was averted after a fire broke out in labour quarters in Samrat Colony, Giaspura, claiming a life and leaving nine people injured, including a 7-year-old girl.

Locals said the fire broke out due to an illegal gas refilling operation being run by a resident.