After Enforcement Directorate nudge, Punjab begins probe into supply of crop-residual machinery
After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) pointed to irregularities in the supply of subsidised crop-residue management machines, purchased at a cost of ₹1,145 crore, the state government has initiated inquiry into the matter.
The state’s finance department will look into the financial aspect and track the system of subsidy disbursal while the agriculture department will physically verify the machines given to beneficiaries. The ED has reportedly asked the state agriculture department to be ready with the report.
“We have sent a performa to our field staff to verify each and every machine supplied to farmers in the past few years,” said agriculture secretary Dilraj Singh. He confirmed that a similar inquiry has been initiated by the finance department as well.
The matter had first come to fore in 2019 when it was found that the supply of machines to at least three dozen custom-hiring centres remained only on paper. An individual farmer was offered a subsidy of 50% while custom-hiring centres, including village-level agricultural societies, were offered a subsidy of 80% per machine.
The then Congress-led state government kept the matter under wraps; however, in 2021, three months before going to the polls, Charanjit Singh Channi, who had by then taken over as CM, along with his agriculture minister Kaka Randeep Singh, smelled a scam and wrote to the Prime Minister for a high-level probe.
At least 90,000 machines, including super straw-management system, happy-seeders, super-seeders, paddy-straw choppers, reversible ploughs, zero-till drill, balers, rakes and shrub master, smart-seeders and spatial-seed drills, crop-reapers and self propelled reaper-cum-binders were supplied to farmers on subsidy between 2018 and 2021 to mix paddy stubble into soil (in-situ management).
The funds were received under two schemes – crop-residue management and sub-mission for agricultural mechanisation.
Under the in-situ residue management scheme, offered by the Centre, ₹269 crore was disbursed in 2018, ₹273 crore in 2019, ₹272 crore in 2020 and ₹331 crore in 2021, taking the total to ₹1,145 crore. It pertinent to mention that the state has sought ₹474 crore for supplying subsidised machines for in-situ management in the upcoming kharif harvest season, pegging the number of different machines at 32,100.
The machines were supplied to dissuade paddy growers from burning stubble, which is an environmental hazard and leads to smog in North India in the months between October and November.
Though the machines were disbursed to a large section of farmers, many still continue to set crop residue on fire so as to get rid of it quickly and prepare the farms for rabi crops, particularly wheat.
We have achieved all our 100-day targets, says UP CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government had achieved all the targets set for first 100 days and expressed confidence that his ministerial colleagues would be able to achieve all future targets. He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway to people next week. Officials aware of the development said the expressway would be inaugurated on July 12.
Singapore govt urged to halt hanging of Punjab-origin Malaysian drug trafficker
Kuala Lumpur: Anti-death penalty activists in Malaysia urged Singapore's government on Monday to halt the execution of a convicted Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker this week, the second in less than three months. The Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network delivered a statement to Singapore's embassy urging that Kalwant Singh, who was convicted in 2016 of bringing heroin into Singapore, execution be suspended to allow him an opportunity to file for clemency. It said the death penalty has done little to stop drug traffickers and organised syndicates.
HC dismisses plea alleging Sirsa dera chief replaced with ‘dummy’
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction to establish “authenticity” of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is out on parole. The plea from Ashok Kumar and 18 others, all dera followers from different parts of Punjab and Haryana, was dismissed by a bench of justice Karamjit Singh saying it “lacked merit”.
Punjab & Haryana HC seeks status report on corruption case against former minister Sangat Singh Gilzian
Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Monday sought a status report on the probe in a corruption case against former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, after he moved a plea seeking quashing of the FIR. The FIR was registered on June 6 by the Punjab vigilance bureau under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. Gilzian's predecessor in the Congress regime, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, has been arrested in the case.
Drugs case: HC bench recuses from hearing Majithia’s bail plea
Chandigarh: A Punjab and Haryana high court bench on Monday recused from hearing the bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, nearly a month after it had reserved the plea for final orders. Majithia had approached high court seeking bail on May 23. He is lodged in the Patiala jail. In his plea Majithia had argued that there was no credible and legally admissible material against him.
