After flooding in rivers and rivulets triggered by torrential rains left a trail of destruction this monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has submitted a proposal seeking ₹2,531.24 Crore from the Centre for channelisation of various streams. After flood fury, HP seeks ₹ 2,500 crore for channelisation of rivers

These include a total of 11 projects covering 5,929 hectares of land and benefitting an estimated population of 1,79,572 in seven districts.

Among them, the biggest ₹504.7 crore project proposes flood protection works and soil erosion measures along various khads (rivulets) in Jaswan-Pragpur assembly segment of Kangra district.

Another project worth ₹485 crore is for flood control works and channelisation of Suketi Khad, a tributary of Beas.

This monsoon, Suketi had wreaked havoc along its banks inundating fertile tracts of land in Balh valley which led to the loss of agricultural crops and vegetables.

The raging rivulet also submerged the proposed site for Greenfield International Airport, casting shadow on the ambitious project initiated by the previous BJP government.

Two projects with an outlay of ₹339.25 crore and ₹46.8 crore have been approved for channelisation of Swan Khad in Una district and two projects amounting to ₹195.49 crore and ₹157.66 crore for flood protection works along Seer Khad in Mandi and Bilaspur districts.

Three projects with a cumulative cost of ₹380.89 crore have been approved for flood control measures along Yamuna, Giri and Markandey Rivers in Sirmaur district.

“The channelisation projects on completion would help prevent damage to public and private property which remains under threat from the floods in these rivers,” said deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri who holds the transport and jal shakti portfolio.

“Beas river and its tributaries were in spate during the monsoon, the swollen river swallowed whatever came in its way,” he said.

He said that 450 persons lost their lives due to the destruction caused by heavy rains and 13,000 houses were damaged.

Himachal Pradesh, during the monsoon season, was battered by continuous rainfall, resulting in flash floods, landslides, and widespread destruction. The catastrophe resulted in significant loss of life and property.

Between July and August, the relentless rainfall caused 168 landslides and 72 flash floods across the state, severely affecting districts such as Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Chamba.

The toll on human life has been staggering, with 481 people losing their lives, 40 individuals still missing and 505 suffering injuries.

As, many as 21,129 animals perished, and 6,030 cow sheds were destroyed. The destruction of residential and public buildings has been widespread, with 1,186 pucca houses, 1,745 kutcha houses and 419 commercial buildings in the basement affected. Another 12,264 houses suffered partial damage, displacing a significant portion of the population.

During the budget session, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu moved a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha urging the Centre to declare the recent calamity in the state a ‘national disaster’.

