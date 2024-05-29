After free power, Mohalla clinics, AAP will now focus on schools, hospitals: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that after providing free electricity and Mohalla clinics, the party will be focusing on developing government schools and government hospitals, especially a civil hospital, in Zirakpur. AAP convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow at Zirakpur on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Holding a massive road show in Zirakpur in favour of AAP’s Patiala Lok Sabha candidate and state cabinet minister Balbir Singh, Kejriwal said the latter, being a doctor himself, understands the need to develop the health and educational infrastructure of Dera Bassi constituency.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Delhi CM further said that the Centre was deliberately not givind funds to the Punjab government, to “harass Punjabis”. “The people of Punjab should thus make the AAP win all the seats so that the state government can get funds.”

Launching an attack on Union home minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal said that if elected to power again, the BJP will impose President’s rule in Punjab. “In Ludhiana, Amit Shah threatened to dismiss the state government after June 4. They have become so high-headed that they don’t have any respect for the people who chose us to govern Punjab. They actually want us to stop giving free electricity to the people here.”

The AAP supremo also spoke of his arrest, terming it a political vendetta. “Elections were declared on March 16 and I was arrested on March 21 to stop my election campaign. They knew if I would have campaigned across the nation, I would have exposed Modi,” Kejriwal said.

Dethrone BJP to save democracy: Sanjay Singh

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh held a roadshow in Kharar, in favour of the party’s Anandpur Sahib candidate Malvinder Singh Kang in Kharar.

Addresing people, Sanjay Singh said that to save democracy, it is important to dethrone the central government.

He said that if given chance, Kang will bring overall development in his parliamentary constituency and will also have support of the state government.

Mohali district falls under both Anandpur Sahib and Patiala parliamentary constituencies. Voters from Mohali and Kharar will vote for the next Anandpur Sahib MP, while those from Dera Bassi, including Zirakpur, will choose their representative from Patiala.