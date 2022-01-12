After Gurdeep Gosha exit from Youth Akali Dal, local leaders in Ludhiana scramble to clinch his post

After the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) suffered a jolt with its youth wing leader Gurdeep Gosha jumping the ship to join the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of assembly elections in the state, the race has begun among local leaders to clinch the post he left behind.

Gosha was the district president of Youth Akali Dal in Ludhiana Urban-1, covering Ludhiana West, Atam Nagar and South constituencies, while Manpreet Manna is the district president for Ludhiana Urban-2, covering Ludhiana Central, North and East constituency.

As per sources, former district president Gurpreet Babbal, Gurpreet Bedi, Baljit Chhatwal, Harpreet Singh Soni Dang are among those in the race to bag Gosha’s post but the leaders themselves are keeping their aspirations under the wrap.

Some sources in the party have indicated that the party may not announce YAD president for Urban-1 as selecting one leader might demoralise the others who will be left behind and the party is not willing to take the risk ahead of assembly elections. The party may appoint the president after elections on the basis of the work carried out during elections.

Meanwhile, the SAD district leadership stated that Gosha’s exit will not affect the party.

Lambasting Gosha for leaving the party ahead of assembly elections, SAD district president, Harbhajan Singh Dang said there are many other capable youth leaders in YAD and Gosha’s exit will not affect them. He said that discussions are on with the high command and the final decision has to be taken by the high command only. The party will look into the working of these leaders before appointing the new district president.

Gosha had joined BJP in Delhi on Tuesday. YAD leaders said he was aspiring for a party ticket in the upcoming elections and had joined the BJP after facing rejection from the SAD high command.