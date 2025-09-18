After heavy rain, Haryana sees decline in paddy yield this season

After relentless rain and waterlogging in several areas of paddy growing region in the state, the early estimates to the agriculture department suggest that there has been a decline in paddy yield this kharif season. Several areas along the Yamuna river in Radaur, Jagadhari and Khizarabad suffered damaged in Yamunanagar. (File)

The IMD data shows that so far Haryana has received 566.6 mm rain this monsoon season (from June 1), which is 38% more than the normal rainfall.

Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in the fields and swollen rivers like Yamuna, Ghaggar, Markanada, Tangri and others added to the woes of the peasants.

Officials of the agriculture department said that though excess rainfall is beneficial for the paddy crop, if waterlogging persists for several days, it may lead to damage to the stem and impact the flowering process of the crop.

Ambala deputy director of agriculture Jaswinder Saini (DDA) said that the initial reports of harvesting have shown that there is decline in yield by nearly 10 quintals per acre.

“From average 34 quintals per acre last year, the yield has reduced by 10-12 quintals per acre and is being reported at 20-22 quintals per acre in several areas of the district. As the harvesting will gather pace, we will assess the figures from more areas,” Saini said.

Similarly, his counterpart in Kurukshetra, Karam Chand said that the decline has been reported in the 1,509 variety due to flooding.

“Harvesting has just started under my area and yield reduction of nearly 10% has been reported in a few pockets. These are just initial reports, but we are assuming that there will be a decline in nearly 10,000 acres of areas along the Markanda basin in Shahabad, Pehowa and Ismailabad, where the waterlogging persisted for several days,” he said.

Several areas along the Yamuna river in Radaur, Jagadhari and Khizarabad suffered damaged in Yamunanagar, while Markanda, Tangri and Ghaggar rivers have also left their scars in scores of villages of Shahabad, Pehowa, Babain and Ismailabad in Kurukshetra and Mullana, Barara, Ambala Cantt and Ambala City of Ambala district.

These districts, along with Karnal, Kaithal and Panipat are together termed as “rice bowl” of the region.

Yamunanagar-based farm activist Sanju Gudiana said that the peasantry was already facing losses and now, a decline in yield will add to the deficit ranging ₹10,000 to ₹25,000 per acre.

“There is no doubt that most of the farmers will suffer losses due to rain and dwarfing virus, but one thing is sure there will be no profit to any paddy farmer this season,” he added.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait) state president Rattan Mann meanwhile demanded that during the procurement, which is yet to begin, the state government should give relief to the farmers and purchase the crop even with 19% moisture content, unlike the norms of 17% or less.

This also comes at a time when the crop in several districts recorded a stunted growth due to Southern Rice Black Streak Dwarf Virus (SRBSDV), starting in July.

The agencies have found that the mysterious disease was reported in high-yielding early non-basmati rice varieties, transplanted early during June 15-20, particularly PR 114, PR 131 and somewhere PR 126 as well.

As per the figures shared by agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana in state assembly last month, of about 40 lakh acres of sown paddy crop, approximately 92,000 acres was found affected by this virus.

On the other hand, to mitigate the impact of crop damage due to rain, the government accepted claims through e-Kshatipurti portal till September 15, where 5.27 lakh farmers from 6390 villages have registered over 30.95 lakh acre of land in all 23 districts.

A girdawari by the revenue department is currently underway, which is likely to be completed by this month.