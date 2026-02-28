After J&K clinches maiden Ranji title, CM announces ₹2-crore reward, govt jobs

Jammu and Kashmir created history by winning its first-ever Ranji Trophy title, defeating heavyweights Karnataka on their home turf at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground on Saturday. Following the emphatic victory, Abdullah announced a cash reward of ₹2 crore for the players and support staff. (Sourced)

Chief minister Omar Abdullah was present in Hubballi to witness the final moments of the match, cheering the team on to the historic triumph.

Following the emphatic victory, Abdullah announced a cash reward of ₹2 crore for the players and support staff. Additionally, he said that the players would be entitled to government appointments under the recently notified rules for outstanding sportspersons.

Expressing his happiness on X, Omar Abdullah wrote,”They’ve done it. Well done J&K.” Omar said and called it a watershed moment for J&K cricket. “This landmark win has filled the entire region with pride and inspiration. The players will also be entitled to government appointments under the recently notified rules for outstanding sportspersons.”

Earlier speaking to reporters the CM praised the team’s relentless dominance throughout the five-day match against Karnataka at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground. “A lot of people thought this wasn’t possible, but I think this shows that self-belief is the most important thing,” Abdullah said. “The J&K team believed in itself, and the support staff has done an amazing job. We’re hoping they’ll bring the trophy back home.” He said that this landmark success would create a new generation of role models and pave the way for more players from the region to represent India at the international level.

Commendable performance

Having extended their lead to over 500 runs on Day 5, Jammu and Kashmir have firmly tightened their grip on the title decider. The team reached this position after bowling Karnataka out for 293 in their first innings, securing a commanding 291-run lead.

While Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal put up a valiant fight with a knock of 160 in the first innings, disciplined bowling led by Auquib Nabi Dar, Sahil Lotra, and Yudhvir Singh Charak, shifted the momentum firmly in J&K’s favour.

In their second innings, a crucial 73-run stand between Abdul Samad and Qamran Iqbal steadied the ship. Opener Qamran led from the front with an unbeaten 160 — his second century in first-class cricket — while Sahil Lotra struck a fluent maiden hundred (101 not out), ensuring J&K remained firmly in control. By the final day, with Iqbal reaching a century and Lotra scoring a half-century, the team extended their lead to over 500 runs before sealing the victory.

Win highlights growing sporting passion, talent in J&K: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the J&K cricket team on Saturday for its first-ever Ranji Trophy win and said the historic triumph reflects the players’ remarkable grit, discipline and passion, and is a proud moment for locals.

Modi hoped that this feat will inspire many young athletes to dream big. “Congratulations to the J&K team for their first ever Ranji Trophy win! This historic triumph reflects remarkable grit, discipline and passion of the team. It is a proud moment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and it highlights the growing sporting passion and talent there,” he said in a post on X.

Leaders hail “finest hour”

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated Jammu and Kashmir cricket team for winning its maiden Ranji Trophy title, calling it a moment that fills every citizen with immense pride. “On Jammu and Kashmir winning the Ranji Trophy for the first time ever, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to every youth of the region and especially to team J&K that scripted this history,” he said in a message posted on X.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha described the victory as the region’s “finest hour”. “J&K’s finest hour has arrived! Emotions surging beyond words as I watch our cricket team claiming the Ranji Trophy,” Sinha wrote on X. “To every fierce player who carved history through sheer grit: thank you from the entire UT beaming with pride.”

Sinha said that J&K’s unstoppable future has begun. “I’m grateful for UT’s sporting revolution ignited under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership post 2019. To all youth, let this blaze ignite your horizon, train relentlessly & fiercely,” he wrote on X.

Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary also lauded the team’s success, calling it a historic milestone. “This is a matter of pride for Jammu and Kashmir,” Choudhary said. “This will set an example and encourage the children of Jammu and Kashmir. I pray that they emerge victorious.”