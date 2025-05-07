After Operation Sindoor, Punjab’s border districts put on high alert

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president and cabinet minister Aman Arora on Wednesday said that all border districts in Punjab have been put on high alert and public events have been cancelled following India’s missile strikes on nine terrorist organisation-linked locations in Pakistan. Border Security Force personnel standing guard at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Highlighting Punjab’s strategic importance, Arora said that the state shares a 532km border with Pakistan and, therefore, during any military tension, the role of the Punjab government becomes crucial. He said all districts near the border have been placed on high alert, and for public safety, the government has cancelled all types of public events.

“If Pakistan retaliates, we are fully prepared for it. We anticipated that when the Indian forces strike, Pakistan would attempt a counterattack in response. Accordingly, all necessary arrangements have already been made,” he said in a statement.

Arora praised the Indian Army, saying all 140 crore Indians, including three crore Punjabis, feel immense pride. “Punjab Police as the second line of defence is fully prepared. The state’s police force will join the Indian Army in every battle to deliver a crushing response to any Pakistani attack,” he said.

He appealed to the people of Punjab to strictly adhere to all government orders and guidelines to ensure there is no risk to public safety.