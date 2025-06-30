After Operation Sindoor: Underground emergency cum operation theatre to come up at Poonch dist hospital

The Jammu and Kashmir government is planning to construct an underground emergency cum operation theatre and critical care centre at Poonch district hospital - a first of its kind facility in J&K. The government has sent a proposal for approval of construction for an underground emergency, critical care facility and operation theatre. (HT Photo)

The move comes after the recent cross-border shelling by Pakistan in the biggest border district of Poonch in May during Operation Sindoor, that left 16 persons dead. The government has sent a proposal for approval of construction for an underground emergency, critical care facility and operation theatre. Officials said if everything goes as per plan, the 200 bed hospital will become the first medical facility in J&K having underground facilities which will be utilised during exigency or war like situation.

Medical superintendent district hospital, Poonch, Dr Shafeeq, said that during four days of shelling in March the doctors helped every injured patient. “Almost all the patients were treated here. Only a few injured were shifted to Jammu Medical College. We have almost all facilities and staff to deal with such emergencies.”

He, however, said that the government had big plans to re-equip the district hospital in Poonch. “A proposal has been sent to upgrade the district hospital with an underground emergency, OT and staff accommodation. Even bullet proof ambulances are on cards. I am very much hopeful this project or infrastructure development will be completed within two years.” He said the hospital has around 200 staff members, including 35 doctors. “Here are 15 posts of doctors vacant which will also be filled.”

The locals acknowledged that when district officers, even head of the district, left the Poonch town towards safer places, the doctors and other medical staff were present in the hospital, however the lack of equipment was the biggest impediment. “Our district hospital doesn’t have a ventilator. My husband, after receiving splinters along with his brother, walked into the hospital and died two hours later. Sometimes, I think better equipment and facilities could have saved my husband. The doctors were present in hospital but they lacked the latest equipment,” said Harpreet Kaur whose husband Amarjit Singh succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

Gulzar Ahmad, who owns a shop outside the hospital, said the recent shelling is a warning that our district hospital should be well equipped... “The hospital despite being decades old has many shortcomings. After all top political leaders, including home minister, Amit Shah J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visited Poonch and interacted with locals there is a ray of hope the facilities and infrastructure will be upgraded.”

Medical superintendent, however, said they had put 12 ambulances in service during four days of shelling. “We treated dozens of injured persons and shifted only a few people to higher centres. The medical staff without caring for their saved others.”