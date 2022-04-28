After poll debacle, Punjab Congress to be revamped: Warring
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said on Thursday that the party would be revamped at state and district levels to infuse new life in it after the assembly poll debacle.
Addressing party workers on his maiden visit to Hoshiarpur district after taking over as the state chief, Warring said he would work towards strengthening the party with zero tolerance for indiscipline.
There were multiple reasons, including infighting, for the Congress’s defeat in the elections, he said, adding that the party would be rebuilt by taking along dedicated workers. Without naming anyone, he said that certain leaders considered themselves superior but no one was above the party.
Urging party leaders to have patience, he said that the public would not speak high about disloyal leaders who show their back to the party for their vested interests. “You have seen the case of Captain Amarinder Singh. He remained the chief minister for close to 10 years but people disparage him today as he compromised with ethics. It is better to keep ethics and remain loyal to your party,” he said.
He asked former minister Sunder Sham Arora, who lost the last election, to not lose heart and keep working for the welfare of the people. He also advised his party men against adopting ugly tactics to rise to powerful positions. “Let your work speak for you,” he said.
Talking to mediapersons, Warring said the decision on former PPCC president Sunil Jakhar was with the Congress Working Committee (CWC). “Jakhar is a tall leader and the CWC is the highest executive authority. Let us see what happens,” he said when asked about Jakhar’s faceoff with the party leadership.
The PPCC president said the AAP government had so far failed to implement any of its pre-poll guarantees and was busy making hollow promises. Commenting on the long power cuts in the state, he said that chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s old satire on elusive electricity has come true in his own regime.
“Electric wires have been rendered useless and people are actually using them to dry their clothes,” he said.
He also asked the Aam Aadmi Party to clear its stand on the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal issue.
-
Spice of Life | A look back at times of pens, nibs and writing
When I started schooling more than seven decades ago, great emphasis was laid on good handwriting. Senior class students wrote on paper with factory-made pens, specifically designed to take on different replaceable nibs. Different nibs were used for different purposes. Beverly nib was used for general writing, while, Proper English was written with a nib called G Nib. For English writing practice, the notebook pages had four lightly printed horizontal lines to guide the writer.
-
Karnataka COVID-19 vaccination guidelines as of April 28, 2022: BBMP says…
A press note dated April 27 by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief Gaurav Gupta stated that COVID-19 vaccinations has seen a significant progress in Bengaluru. The note said that all citizens above the age of 18 have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 96% with the second dose. BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told reporters on Wednesday that COVID should become a part of everyone's lifestyle.
-
Basavaraj Bommai backs actor Sudeep over his comment on Hindi
Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday backed actor Sudeep over his comment that Hindi is not India's national language. This came after Bollywood star Ajay Devgn responded to Sudeep in Hindi on Twitter and said: “Hindi was, is, and always will be our mother tongue and national language.” Sudeep said he understood what the Bollywood star wrote as they have respected, loved, and learnt Hindi.
-
₹50 lakh fine on north Delhi municipal body over Bhalswa landfill site blaze
The Delhi government on Thursday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to impose a ₹50 lakh fine on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation because of a massive fire that broke out at the Bhalswa landfill in northwest Delhi on Tuesday. As many as 40 firefighters and ten fire engines had been rushed to the Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday. Bhalswa is among the three big landfills in Delhi, besides Ghazipur and Okhla.
-
BHU students protest against VC’s Iftar party, authorities say old practice
Protests were held at the Banaras Hindu University against the vice chancellor for vice chancellor Sudhir K Jain's' decision to organise an Iftar party on the campus. A group of students burnt vice chancellor Sudhir K Jain's effigy outside his residence on Wednesday night and said the institution's head was indulging in appeasement politics. A protesting student said the VC was trying to impose a new tradition and trying to politicise the campus.
