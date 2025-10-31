After recent mishaps, solo paragliders in Bir-Billing told to use tracking devices

After the recent surge in paragliding mishaps in Himachal’s Kangra district, the local administration has directed solo pilots to use tracking devices during flights so that their location can be instantly monitored in case of emergencies. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Baijnath SDM and detailed discussions were held on several key aspects related to the operation of paragliding, safety of pilots and tourists, and administrative monitoring. (File)

The pilots have been urged to conduct long-distance flights in groups, ensuring that immediate assistance can be provided in case of any untoward incident. The matter was discussed during a review and safety meeting held for strengthening safety measures and preventing the paragliding accidents at the world-famous adventure sports destination, Bir-Billing.

During the meeting, chaired by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Baijnath, Sankalp Gautam, detailed discussions were held on several key aspects related to the operation of paragliding, safety of pilots and tourists, and administrative monitoring. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Billing Paragliding Association (BPA), technical experts, trainers, police officials and foreign pilots.

Recently, a Canadian solo paraglider, who had taken-off from Bir-Billing, was found dead last week after crash-landing in the Dhauladhar mountain ranges in Kangra. In another incident, an Austrian paraglider was rescued from the mountain ranges after taking-off from Bir-Billing.

Sankalp Gautam said that the administration would periodically verify the insurance documents of all pilots to ensure that both pilots and tourists remain covered under safety provisions. “Maintaining Bir-Billing’s reputation as a safe and responsible tourism hub is a collective responsibility. We are also working to develop a system through which tracking devices using radio frequency will be made available to pilots from next year for live tracking,” he said.

Gautam said that the administration is working on making the online registration system more transparent and digitally trackable. The process of pilot identification, certification, and safety checks before flights will also be strengthened. “We are also working on a proposal to divide the paragliding area into Green, Orange, and Red zones, allowing pilots to be aware in advance of safe flight paths and areas where the risk level is higher. An expert panel will be formed who will make suggestions in this regard,” he added.

Bir-Billing, renowned for its excellent thermals and scenery, attracts thousands of paragliding enthusiasts every year. Known as the paragliding capital of India, it ranks among the top sites in the world for the adventure spot.

Paragliding experts, who attended the meeting, have suggested that regular training programs, weather forecast updates, and emergency rescue drills should be organized for pilots. They pointed out that ignoring weather conditions is one of the main causes of accidents; hence, every pilot must be made aware of weather warnings before takeoff.