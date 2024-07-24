After spike in terror attacks in Jammu region, focus on local militants in Doda, Kishtwar

With the recent increase in militant attacks in the Jammu region, security forces have shifted their focus to local militants active in Doda and Kishtwar districts of the Chenab Valley. Posters of wanted terrorists displayed at police stations across Doda district. The police have announced rewards of ₹ 30 lakh for information on local militants active in Doda district, particularly one of the oldest surviving militants, Mohammad Amin, alias Jahangir Saroori, a top commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, who has evaded security forces for more than three decades. (HT Photo)

According to official sources, the recent attacks in Doda district could be the handiwork of foreign terrorists operating with the help of local militants. As such, the local militants active in the district are under the radar of security agencies.

In the past two months, Doda district has witnessed more than half a dozen terror attacks.

On July 18, four soldiers, including captain Brijesh Thapa, naik D Rajesh, sepoy Bijendra and sepoy Ajay, were killed. On June 26, three heavily armed foreign terrorists were gunned down at Gandoh after a long gunbattle in the dense forests.

The police have announced rewards of ₹30 lakh for information on local militants active in the region, particularly one of the oldest surviving militants Mohammad Amin, alias Jahangir Saroori, who is said to be the top commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, and has managed to evade security forces for more than three decades.

The picture of an A++ category terrorist along with photos of two other local militants Riyaz Ahmad, alias Hazari, and Mudasir Hussain has been displayed at police stations in the region,carrying a reward of ₹30 lakh.

Additional director general of police Anand Jain told reporters that six to seven groups of militants are active in Jammu. “Three to four groups are operating in Doda and there has been fresh infiltration so six to seven groups are active in the region,” he said.

‘Old school militant’ may be spike in attacks

”The forces have already increased vigil on the highways, particularly on roads leading to the Kashmir Valley and other regions of Jammu division,” an official privy to the developments said.

“ Saroori has already given the slip to security forces multiple times in the past. When he joined militancy in the early ‘90s, he was young but now he must be over 60 years old,” said an officer posted in the region.

Though police and intelligence agencies aren’t sure if Saroori was behind some of the recent attacks in the Doda region, they acknowledge that he could revive militancy in the region.

“He is an old-school militant who doesn’t use modern gadgets, has limited contact and knows the entire Jammu region. There are indications he is still active in the region,” said an officer.

Saroori along with another militant has been named by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the killing of a senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother, Ajit Parihar, in Kishtwar in 2018.

Heightened vigil on highways, roads

Amid the spate of attacks, security has been increased on the Sinthan-Kishtwar highway that connects Kashmir with the Chenab Valley through rugged forests, while soldiers posted at Chingam army camp have started collecting details of all visitors either entering or leaving the Chenab Valley.

“For the past month, no vehicle has been allowed on this road at night. The situation is tense so people need to take precautions, especially at night,” said a police officer at Chatroo police station.

Additional director general of police Anand Jain didn’t respond to calls or messages about the present strength of militants in the region. However, officials privy to the intelligence inputs said that over half a dozen militant modules, including foreigners, are active in Doda and could even at times move to adjoining Udhampur district.

Former Jammu and Kashmir police chief SP Vaid said that the recent spurt in attacks is not possible without local support . “Saroori is an old militant and there are few other local and foreign terrorists active in the Chenab Valley . Pakistan is deliberately trying to revive militancy in the Jammu region. I’m sure our forces will wipe them out like the security forces did it in the past, but it will take some time,” he added.