After TV interviews of gangster Bishnoi, Ludhiana Central Jail officials initiate major checking drive

After two interviews of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi by a private TV channel from a jail went viral, officials of the Ludhiana Central jail have launched a massive checking drive and recovered at least 16 mobile phones from the inmates. The Ludhiana Central Jail officials had formed separate teams for checking conducted on Thursday and Friday (HT file)

The Division number 7 police on Friday lodged three separate FIRs in the matter. The jail officials had formed separate teams for checking conducted on Thursday and Friday.

Assistant superintendent of the jail Kuldeep Singh said that during checking, the team recovered 4 mobile phones from five inmates, including Baljit Ram, Pawan Kumar, Randhir Singh alias Rana, Jagjit Singh and Jaspreet Singh.

Another team led by Assistant superintendent Sarwan Singh recovered 7 mobile phones lying abandoned in the bathrooms of the jail.

Third team led by Assistant superintendent Harbans Singh recovered five mobile phones from five inmates, including Vijay Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, Paramjit Singh, Ajay Kumar and Harman.

Three separate cases under Section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act have been lodged against the accused at Division number 7 police station.

According to the jai officials, the inmates who were taken to courts for hearing of their respective cases get mobile phones from their family members and accomplices outside the court. Sometimes, aides of the inmates throw packets over the compound walls of jails from outside.