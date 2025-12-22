Against all odds, Ludhiana’s Puneetpal shoots bronze at national championship

Ludhiana shooter Puneetpal Singh has made the district proud by winning a bronze medal in the 10-metre standard pistol mixed event at the ongoing 68th National Shooting Championship 2025 in Delhi. The national event, which has attracted top shooters from across the country, will conclude on January 4. Puneetpal Singh won a bronze medal in the 10-metre standard pistol mixed event at the 68th National Shooting Championship 2025 in Delhi. (HT Photo)

At 26 years of age, Puneetpal’s journey in shooting stands out for his grit and determination. Puneetpal, who has 50% disability in his left arm, took up shooting in 2023 and has progressed rapidly under the guidance of coaches Gurjit Singh and Priya.

Coming from a modest background, Puneetpal is the first shooter in his family. Puneetpal completed his schooling from a government school in Qila Raipur and is currently pursuing an MA in Punjabi from Sri Ram College, Jagraon, balancing academics with a demanding sports routine.

In a short span, Puneetpal has built an impressive medal tally. He won a gold medal at the district shooting championship in June 2024, followed by two gold medals at the 50th Punjab State Shooting Championship in August 2024. His consistent form continued at the 43rd North Zone Shooting Championship in October 2024, where he claimed one gold and one silver medal. He also won a silver medal at the India Open Competition held in Goa in August 2024.

This year, Puneetpal won gold at the district shooting championship in August, secured two gold medals at the 60th Punjab State Shooting Championship held from August 28 to 31, and added two silver medals at the 44th North Zone Shooting Championship in October. At the national level, he won a silver medal at the Open India Shooting Championship in November, followed by a bronze at the 6th Para National Shooting Championship in December.

“Shooting is an expensive game, so I also work in a private firm to manage expenses. I practice early in the morning,” he said. He is now preparing for the India team trials next year, hoping to take another big step in his shooting career.