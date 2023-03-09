Against ineligible beneficiaries: Zamin Prapti Sangharsh Committee holds protest march in Punjab’s Sangrur

The ‘Zamin Prapti Sangharsh Committee’ (ZPSC) held a protest march on Thursday towards rented residence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur, to demand for resolving the issue of alleged discrimination in the prevalent public distribution system of wheat in the villages for the laborers and needy. The memorandum submitted by ZPSC said, the names of the ineligible beneficiaries should be struck-off only after conducting a proper survey. (HT File Photo ( Representational Photo) )

In a communique, the zonal president Mukesh Malaudh and finance secretary Bikkar Hathoa of ZPSC claimed that “the Union government had asked the state government to plug the loopholes by identifying and eliminating the ineligible beneficiaries from its public distribution system of ration, the state government has not implemented it in letter and spirit, and the depot holders are still giving wheat to the ineligible beneficiaries while eligible beneficiaries are running from pillar to post.”

According to ZPSC, “The government has not come up with any permanent solution and the eligible beneficiaries are still facing a lot of problems. The poor and needy must be given ration on priority basis. The opening time of the depot should be fixed. The depot holders who are complicit with the ineligible beneficiaries must be held accountable.”

The memorandum submitted by ZPSC said, “The names of the ineligible beneficiaries should be struck-off only after conducting a proper survey.” According to a letter from the office of the deputy commissioner, Sangrur, the minister of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, Punjab, Lal Chand Kataruchak will meet the members of ZPSC at his office in Anaaj Bhawan in Chandigarh, on Saturday at 2pm.