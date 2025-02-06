Agents promised legal entry, took 42L from us, say Hoshiarpur man’s kin

The family of Harwinder Singh from Tahli village in Hoshiarpur district had barely begun celebrating his safe entry into the United States when their joy was shattered by the devastating news that he had been deported. Harwinder Singh of Tahli village of Hohiarpur (HT)

Harwinder, who is in his forties, had left home eight months ago. To fund his migration, the family had borrowed ₹42 lakh, hoping he would secure a stable life abroad. But now, with his return imminent, they are burdened with a crushing debt and an uncertain future.

His wife, Kuljinder Kaur, recalled the agonising months of waiting. “He never contacted us after leaving. Whenever I asked the agent about his whereabouts, he kept making excuses. On January 15, I received a message from my husband confirming that he had crossed the US border,” Kuljinder said.

But before the family could breathe easy, they learned of his deportation. This news has left Harwinder’s elderly parents and wife in deep distress. “How will we repay the loan? How will we survive?” Kuljinder questioned. Kuljinder and Harwinder have two children to raise.

Kuljinder alleged that the agent had promised a legal migration route but instead forced her husband onto the ‘donkey route’. She has now appealed to the government for help in recovering their money from the fraudulent agent.

The family refused to reveal how Harwinder managed to enter the US.

A neighbour Balbir Singh condemned the US government’s decision, saying, “He went abroad for his family’s sake. Deporting him was unfair.”