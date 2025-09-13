Agnihotri to Patil: Jal shakti dept suffered 4,000-cr loss in 3 yrs

: Himachal deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri met the Union minister of water resources CR Patil in Delhi on Friday and reported about the losses the jal shakti vibhag suffered during the last three years amounting to approximately ₹4,000 crore. Himachal deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri met the Union minister of water resources CR Patil in Delhi on Friday and reported about the losses the jal shakti vibhag suffered during the last three years amounting to approximately ₹ 4,000 crore. (HT File)

Agnihotri urged the Union minister to extend a generous hand towards Himachal in view of the huge natural calamity the state has faced during the monsoons. He stated that the losses suffered by the state were unprecedented and the heavy burden has been faced by the state’s jal shakti vibhag.

He briefed the Union minister that this year alone the vibhag has suffered losses of ₹1,291.51 crore. He urged for the release of funds to the tune of ₹1,227 crore for the completion of the ongoing schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Agnihotri advocated to get the funds released under the Post-Disaster Need Assessment, keeping in view the grave situation being faced by Himachal Pradesh due to flash floods and heavy disaster. He also stressed for relaxing the norms under PDNA so as to expedite the restoration work and also insisted for release of central assistance for ongoing irrigation projects under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojna (PMKSY) on priority.