Agnipath protests: Bharat Bandh passes off peacefully in Punjab
The Bharat Bandh called by armed forces aspirants against the new Agnipath recruitment scheme on Monday passed off peacefully in Punjab, with public transport, government offices and private businesses reporting no disruption during the day.
Police had made elaborate arrangements to deal with any eventuality, and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the state, said additional director general of police (ADGP), law and order, Ishwar Singh.
The railway police cordoned off railway stations in various districts to keep away protestors, even as the Ferozepur railway division announced the cancellation of at least two trains — Jammu Tawi-Howrah Himgiri Express and Amritsar-Saharsa Jansadharan Express.
In Bathinda, which houses a military station, senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elenchezian said senior police officers were on the field to oversee the law and order situation, apprehending participation of local youths in the nationwide protest. “I inspected several important installations, including railway stations and other public places, and the situation is completely under control,” said the SSP.
In the sensitive border district of Ferozepur, the police authorities were in constant touch with rural training centres for army aspirants to keep an eye on miscreants. “We are in touch with ex-servicemen and other stakeholders to ensure law and order in the border district. Our team is fully prepared to maintain peace,” said Ferozepur SSP Charanjit Sohal.
In Amritsar, no protest was reported amid heavy police deployment at all important installations in the city. In Jalandhar, police took out a flag march and senior officers were deputed at railway stations, main intersections, government offices and other sensitive places. The day went off peacefully in Ludhiana as well, with special security arrangements put in place outside the offices of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
