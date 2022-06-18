Agnipath row: Army aspirants from across Punjab protest outside CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence
: Hundreds of army aspirants from across Punjab on Friday protested outside the residence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann here against the Centre’s recently unveiled military recruitment scheme.
The protesters are demanding that the Central government roll back the scheme and organise the written exam for those who have cleared the medical and physical tests for joining the army.
The Agnipath scheme was unveiled to recruit people between the age group of 17.5 and 21 years into the military service of their choice for four years. However, amid widespread agitation, the Centre on Thursday night extended the upper age limit to 23 years – a waiver to be applicable only for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022.
The protesters said that they are protesting here to request CM Mann to raise their issue with the Centre and resolve it.
Kuldeep Singh of Bhawanigarh, said, “there are a total 22,000 job aspirants in Punjab, who have cleared the medical and physical tests and are just waiting for the written examination to take place. The central government has already canceled the dates of the written exam four times.”
“Now it has introduced the Agnipath scheme. What will we do after 4 years?” he asked.
Meanwhile, the protesters have also formed a committee of 11 members, which will lead their agitation.
‘Ill-conceived’: Warring on Agnipath scheme
Expressing his party’s solidarity with the protesting youth, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday urged the Central government to reconsider the Agnipath scheme.
He said that Punjabis join the defence forces with a sense of pride and they give everything for their country.
“Putting them in the line of duty for four years and then throwing them out without any pension or other benefits is unfair, unjustified and unacceptable,” he said, calling the scheme an “ill-conceived and ill-advised-decision”.
He said there is no point in announcing a policy that alienates the people for whom it is meant. “They (people) have every right peacefully protest against the new policy,” the Congress leader said, while appealing to the protesting youth to maintain peace.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics