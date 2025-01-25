Agniveer cremated with full military honours in Mansa

Agniveer Lovepreet Singh, 24, who died during an died during an army operation in Kupwara on January 22, was cremated with full military honours at Mansa’s Aklia village on Friday. Agniveer Lovepreet Singh, 24, was serving with 99 Medium Regiment and had joined the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme two years ago. (HT File)

He was serving with 99 Medium Regiment and had joined the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme two years ago.

Mansa deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said the administration is yet to get an official communication on how Lovepreet died.

Mansa subdivisional magistrate (SDM) KR Kansal, who attended the funeral on behalf of the administration, said Loverpreet’s mortal remains were brought to the village by soldiers from the deceased’s unit.

The funeral was attended by a large number of villagers and political leaders from different parties.

Lovepreet is survived by his father Beant Singh, a farmer, mother Gurmeet Kaur and elder brother Sewak Singh.